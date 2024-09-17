Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sonder Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sonder stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54. Sonder has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

