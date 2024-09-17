Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

