SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $239.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

