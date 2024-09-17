SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 57,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 69,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 51,310 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,303,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

