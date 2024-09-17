SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $141.52.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
