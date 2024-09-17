SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 598.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

