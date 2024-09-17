SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $32,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

