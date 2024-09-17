Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 795.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,826 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,447,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,339 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.24.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

