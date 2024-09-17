Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Spok has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $314.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Spok’s payout ratio is 150.60%.

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spok by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spok by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

