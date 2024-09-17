Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $338.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $359.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

