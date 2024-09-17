SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,982 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

