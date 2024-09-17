Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $984,060.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.63). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.43% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

