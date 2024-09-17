Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 54,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 158,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Stampede Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Stampede Drilling had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of C$9.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0599415 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stampede Drilling

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

