State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 19.5% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 13.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 12.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Down 1.2 %

Woodward stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.46.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

