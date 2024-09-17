State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,292 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after buying an additional 228,202 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CAG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.