State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,381 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

