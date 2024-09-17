State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,295 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in US Foods by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

