State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.41 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

