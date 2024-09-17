State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.42 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 840.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BJ opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
