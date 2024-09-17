State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,789 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in XPO by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after buying an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in XPO by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after buying an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.