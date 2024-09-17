State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.20 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,976 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

