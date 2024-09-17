State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 103,765 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.36% of American Assets Trust worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

