State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 108,346 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 121,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

KSA opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $771.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

