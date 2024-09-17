State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 211,709 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HR opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

