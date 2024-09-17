State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,692 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,692 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $119,771,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 619,958 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,493,000 after acquiring an additional 351,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

