State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 40,475 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 194,592 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $90,682,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 8,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,257 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $101.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

