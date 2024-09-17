State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 51,602 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,602 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,669,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 80.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $2,735,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325,322 shares of company stock worth $26,225,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
