State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 54,360 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,360 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

