State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 596,775 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $213,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $596.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $201.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

