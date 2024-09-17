State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,117 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,528,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 711.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $358.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

