StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

