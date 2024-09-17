StockNews.com Upgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of EMCORE from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

EMCORE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.51. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of EMCORE worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

