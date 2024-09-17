Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SCR has been the subject of several other reports. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Strathcona Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.75.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.17. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.16 and a 52 week high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$978.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 earnings per share for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Navjeet Dhillon bought 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. Also, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00. Insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Further Reading

