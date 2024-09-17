Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.95 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 542,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after buying an additional 291,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 973,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 628,687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 634,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 533,760 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

