Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Shares Down 5.3%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF)'s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 3,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Sumco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

