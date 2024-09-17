Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Holdings Decreased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

