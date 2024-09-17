Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $149.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $144.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

SUI opened at $145.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 159.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,033,000 after acquiring an additional 767,126 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 24.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

