Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of SGRY opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

