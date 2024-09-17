Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,080,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
