T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.69.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

