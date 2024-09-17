T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.69.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.5 %

TMUS opened at $205.85 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $206.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.62. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.