T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $209.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. T-Mobile US traded as high as $205.88 and last traded at $204.98, with a volume of 195944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.83.
Several other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.69.
View Our Latest Report on TMUS
Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
T-Mobile US Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.62.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.