T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $209.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. T-Mobile US traded as high as $205.88 and last traded at $204.98, with a volume of 195944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.83.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.69.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

