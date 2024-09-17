T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

TROW stock opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

