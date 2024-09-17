Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SKT. Compass Point upped their price target on Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Tanger has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 123,107 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tanger by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,794 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

