Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,447,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.24.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

