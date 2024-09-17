TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

