TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $148,000 Investment in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000.
Hafnia Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HAFN opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hafnia Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66.
Hafnia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4049 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.17%. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Hafnia
Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.
