TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Frontline were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Frontline by 75.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 17,866.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 150.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Frontline plc has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

