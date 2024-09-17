TD Asset Management Inc Sells 82,588 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRME shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE PRME opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

