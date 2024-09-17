Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,020,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,964,000 after acquiring an additional 54,886 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 273,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.32. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

